At night, Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial infrastructure facilities and farms were damaged

The Russians attacked three regions of the region at once - Dnipro, Nikopol, and Synelnykovo

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of endless anxiety... The Russians attacked three districts of the region at once - Dnipro, Nikopol, and Synelnykovo.

Two cruise missiles were directed at Dnipro. One of our anti-aircraft guns was shot down. The other hit objects of industrial infrastructure. Production buildings, warehouses, and equipment were taken up there. Firefighters have already tamed the flames. People were not injured.

The occupier set fire to the Nikopol district twice. Enemy heavy artillery pounded Nikopol and Marhanets. People were not affected.

In the morning, several Russian rockets hit the Synelnykovo district. Local farming has been mutilated. Information about the consequences is being clarified," the message reads.

See more: At night, occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region from "Hrad" and heavy artillery. PHOTOS