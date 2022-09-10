383 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 746 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 10, 2022, more than 1,129 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 383 children died and more than 746 were injured.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 389, Kharkiv region - 209, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46, Dnipropetrovsk region - 26," the report says.

Thus, on September 9, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Kharkiv, three children aged from 3 to 15 were injured.

2,480 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

