Russia has already spent more than half of its missiles - Ministry of Defense

The Russians, according to Ukrainian intelligence, have spent more than 57% of their missile potential, which they had at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It will take at least five years for the Russian Federation to restore it.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"At first, they spent expensive missiles - Iskanders, Calibers, and the rest. Today, when I see the number of spent Iskanders in the summaries, there are only a few of them because they are already running out," the minister said.

Reznikov explained that according to the standards, the Russians should keep a strategic reserve of at least 25-30% in case they are attacked. "Therefore, if 57% has been spent, add another 25% and you will see how much is left," he said.

Because of this situation, according to the minister, the occupiers began to use "old vehicles, various "X's" that are somewhere in warehouses." "They didn't even think about it, but they already started using them. And these are slower missiles, it's a little easier to fight them," Reznikov emphasized.