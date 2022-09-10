Russians fled from Izium, - commander of "Svoboda" battalion, Kuzyk

The occupiers fled from Izium, abandoning their equipment.

"Svoboda" battalion commander Petro Kuzyk writes about this with reference to the "Legion of Freedom" fighters, Censor.NET informs.

"Fighters of the "Legion of Freedom" report from Izyum that the Rashists have fled the city and abandoned their equipment. There is no ork or separatist in the center anymore! There was just a strong explosion from the side of the bridge," he wrote.

There is no official confirmation of the information about Izium's release yet.

