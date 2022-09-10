Due to war, Ukraine lost 40% of early grain harvest. INFOGRAPHICS
This is discussed in the review of the NBU, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
As noted in the National Bank of Ukraine, world prices for grains, in particular wheat and corn, decreased due to the intensification of exports by Ukraine in the context of the current harvest. However, the deterioration of expectations regarding the volume of the world harvest due to the heat (especially in Europe - the biggest drought in the last 500 years) adjusted the prices upwards.
We will remind, according to the Ministry of Agricultural Policy, as of September 9, 14 regions of Ukraine have already completed the collection of crops of the early group. The general figures for the collection of grain and leguminous crops are as follows: the collection area is 6 million 726 thousand ha (60%), 25.9 million tons are threshed (yield - 38.4 tons/ha).