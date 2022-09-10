Moscow deputies demand Putin to resign

The Council of Municipal Deputies of Moscow’s Lomonosov District appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign.

This is stated in a message on the district's official website, Censor.NET informs.

Deputies emphasize that the aggressive rhetoric of Putin and his subordinates rejected Russia in the Cold War era, that the GDP has not doubled, the minimum wage has not increased to the declared indicators, intelligent and able-bodied people are leaving Russia en masse, and the promised stability is not there.

Therefore, the council of the "Lomonosivsky" district asks the President of the Russian Federation to resign.

"Your views, your management model are hopelessly outdated and hinder the development of Russia and its human potential," the municipal deputies wrote.

Earlier on September 7, deputies of the Smolninsk municipal education in St. Petersburg published a request to the State Duma of Russia to accuse Vladimir Putin of treason and demand his removal from office.