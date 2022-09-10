Spanish armed forces will join training of Ukrainian military

The Spanish army will join the process of training the Ukrainian military.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Mundo.

"For weeks, Spain has been preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian military contingents who will undergo training at the base of our country," the message reads.

It is reported that the training will take place in Zaragoza.

As Great Britain is already doing on its territory, the Ministry of Defense of Spain, as noted, is fulfilling one of the commitments made to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and will invite the Ukrainian military for training before military deployment.