AFU successfully repelled attempts of Russian assaults near 9 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on September 10.

The message states: "Glory to Ukraine! The one hundred and ninety-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured territories and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain directions.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues to fire at the positions of our units, takes measures to restore the lost position, and moves his troops for this purpose. The threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 9 missiles and 10 air strikes on military and civilian objects of our State. In particular, the settlements of Slavhorod, Velyka Pysarivka, Velyki Prohody, Avdiivka, Siversk, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Nevelske, Mariinka, Velyka Novosilka, Dnipro, Neskuchne, Vilne Pole, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mykolaiv, Bilohiria, Sukhy Stavok, and Bruskinske were affected by enemy strikes

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly. In order to maintain the troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in combat readiness, the training period has been extended once again.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversky direction - near Bilopillia and Lynove of the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - in the areas of Liutivka, Tymofiivka, Dementiivka, Prudianka, Zolochiv, Sosnivka, Duvanka, Udy, Kostiantynivka, Peremoha, Velyki Prokhody, Borshcheva and Zamulivka settlements;

in the Sloviansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mykilske, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dibrivne, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke and Dmytrivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Serebrianka, Kryva Luka, Rai-Olexandrivka, Piskunivka, Sydorivka, Siversk, Ivano-Dariivka, Rozdolivka and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, and Vesele settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - near Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Karlivka and Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivsky direction - near Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Mykilsky, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Neskuchne and Vremivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the areas of Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Rivnopillia, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Chervone, Malynivka, Orihiv, Novopil and Vremivka settlements;

in the South Bug direction - in the areas of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Liubomirivka, Kyselivka, Vesely Kut, Velyke Artakove, Blahodativka and Visokopillia settlements. In total, more than twenty settlements were hit by artillery fire in this direction.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. In particular, as a result of the actions of the Defense Forces in the South Bug region, the losses of units of the 106th Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the previous day alone amounted to more than 58 people killed. The command of the occupying forces is carrying out measures to restore the combat capability of units of the 1st Army Corps by transferring personnel who survived the hostilities to other units. Thus, according to available information, the remnants of personnel from the so-called special purpose battalion "Khan" have been transferred to the 9th Marine Regiment.

The number of self-harms has increased among personnel arriving in Ukraine for reinforcements. The Russian leadership is constantly looking for new sources of replenishment of reserves. Promising a high salary and a social package, it tries to recruit "volunteers" among retired military personnel in the Kyrgyz Republic through social media groups.

In connection with the approach of units of the Defense Forces, the command of the Russian occupying forces in the Kherson region is trying to strengthen the city of Kherson by moving reserves. Thus, in the regional center, new units of the enemy are recorded, whose servicemen are poorly oriented in the city.

The invaders are trying to carry out work on the restoration of traffic across the Kakhovska HPP bridge, the section of which is under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Nova Kakhovka, the invaders intensified filtering measures with the participation of FSB officers of Russia - they check mobile devices, look for citizens who help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is similar in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region.

Defense forces successfully repelled enemy offensives in the areas of Sosnivka, Mayorsk, Mykolayivka Druha, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka settlements.

The liberation of settlements that were temporarily captured by the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region and in the South Bug region continues. For the safety of our servicemen, official information will be provided later.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 17 strikes on strongholds and places where the enemy's manpower and equipment are concentrated, as well as ammunition warehouses. Air defense units destroyed the UAV and shot down the Kh-59 air missile in the airspace of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, fire damage to control points, manpower and combat equipment, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support.