Troops of Russian Federation carried out two strikes on Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv: one person was killed, two were injured

Russian troops made two strikes on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, one person was killed and two others were wounded

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

"Residents of Kharkiv report explosions in the city," the message reads.

It should be noted that the explosions occurred in the city after the announcement of an air alert.

As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told later, the Russians shelled Kholodnohirsky district.

"Strike on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. At the moment, there is information about two arrivals. Previously, one hit a residential building, the second - to an administrative and industrial premises. There is information about one dead and two injured as a result of the shelling of the Kholodnohirsky district. Several private houses were damaged, in one of them fire," Terekhov clarified.

