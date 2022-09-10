Russian troops are caught in a cauldron in Izyum, - Butusov. PHOTO

Units of several divisions of Russian Armed Forces did not have time to escape from Izyum and were surrounded. Paratroopers of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of AFU very accurately and effectively destroy enemy.

It was reported in Facebook it was reported by Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yuriy Butusov.

"Russian troops were caught in a cauldron in Izyum. Units of several divisions of the Russian Armed Forces did not have time to escape from Izyum, and were encircled. The paratroopers of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, one of the most combat-ready units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroy enemy troops very accurately and effectively. The photo on the cameraman's screen shows a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank in Izyum street. All Russian servicemen who drop their weapons are immediately handed over to our special services for the exchange of prisoners, and those who resist are consistently and carefully destroyed so as to avoid own casualties. Putin and the Russian generals have abandoned their soldiers unassisted in the cauldron and are draining the remains of Russian cadres," the journalist said.

See more: "Donbas" battalion captured 7 prisoners in Kupiansk, including two personnel soldiers of Russian Federation, 4 mobilized in occupied territories and traitor Kalaida. PHOTOS