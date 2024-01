Fighting continues in surroundings of Liman, Donetsk region

It was reported to Suspilne by Mayor Oleksandr Zhuravlev, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian military is still holding out. There is no flag of ours yet. We should wait a little bit," he noted.

Liman was occupied by Russian troops at the end of May.