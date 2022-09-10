Zelensky to Russian soldiers: "We guarantee everyone who will be detained by our soldiers conduct according to Geneva Conventions."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Russian soldiers and gave them guarantees of compliance with Geneva Convention in case of surrender.

President of Ukraine stated it in his evening address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I emphasize once again: if any of the Russian military or security forces are afraid to return to Russia now, we will guarantee everyone who will be detained by our soldiers conduct according to the Geneva Conventions," Zelensky assured.

