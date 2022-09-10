Zelensky sent a message to leaders pushing Ukraine into "someone else’s arms." "We can’t afford to stop."

Path to returning all occupied territory of Ukraine is becoming clearer and clearer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kiev, reports President's web-site, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I think all of you have this feeling. We even have confidence. I think you have the feeling that we are coming back and getting stronger. And I ask all of you in this room right now to applaud our defenders who are doing everything they can to bring our victory and our return home.

The path to reclaiming all of our territory is all there, and it is becoming clearer every day. We see the contours of renewing the territorial integrity of our state. We know it's a hard road, but we also know that this hard road is realistic to walk, and we are doing it.

But it is a path. It is a path that has certain difficult stages, and unfortunately none of them can be avoided. It is a path that requires courage - all the time. It is a path that requires endurance - also constantly. A path that must not be allowed to weaken our unity - both, above all, within the state and our global anti-war coalition.

This is the path from the Kharkiv region, where people who have been under occupation for months are now greeting Ukrainian soldiers with tears of happiness... The way to those of our towns and villages that are still waiting - difficult, also often with tears, because living people - the return of the Ukrainian flag, and therefore the return of freedom, security, the chance for the future. We cannot afford to stop. This is my main message to everyone out there thinking something. Some even of the leaders, pushing us somewhere, into someone else's arms. No, we can't afford to stop.

The way from this time, when the entire state is fully focused and united for the sake of victory, to that special moment when we can finally feel that victory has taken place," Zelensky said.