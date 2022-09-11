Due to significant losses, occupiers plan to conduct "mobilization" in temporarily occupied territories, - General Staff

Due to the losses, the Russians plan to carry out the so-called "mobilization" of the male population in the temporarily occupied territories, men are forbidden to leave the settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on September 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundredth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson region, part of the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaiv region. Conducts air reconnaissance, constantly tries to improve the tactical position, takes measures to improve the logistical support of his units, and conducts shelling of the positions of our troops along the entire contact line.

A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 16 missiles and 34 air strikes on military and civilian objects in the territory of Ukraine. 28 settlements were affected by this. In particular, Slavhorod, Velyka Pisarivka, Velyki Prohody, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Neskuchne, Velyka Novosilka, Dnipro, and Bruskinske.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - near Bilopillia, Lynovoe and Hrabovske, the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - in the areas of Liutivka, Timofiivka, Dementiivka, Zolochiv, Sosnivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky and Borshchova settlements;

in the Slovyansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke and Dmytrivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - near Kryva Luka, Piskunivka, Sydorovo and Rozdolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Vesele settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - near Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Krasnohorivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction - in the areas of Velyki Novosilky, Shevchenko, Vuhledar and Mariinka settlements;

in the Zaporozhzhia region - near Hulyaipole, Rivnopilla, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Chervone and Malynivka;

in the South Buz direction - in the areas of Myrne, Stepova Dolyna, Bila Krynytsia, Sukhy Stavok, Liubomirivka, Bezimenne and Nova Zoria settlements.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army were left without means of support, and the personnel were in a panicked mood. It is also known about numerous sanitary losses of the enemy in the specified direction. During the previous day, more than 75 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to the village of Valuyka in the Belgorod region, while more than a hundred occupiers were evacuated from Belgorod to Moscow.

Due to significant losses in manpower, the Russian invaders plan to carry out the so-called "mobilization" of the male population in the temporarily captured territories. Now men are forbidden to leave settlements.

In response to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are carrying out "countermeasures".

In populated areas, in the temporarily captured territories of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the occupiers are strengthening the administrative and police regime, entry and exit from populated areas are prohibited, and a curfew has been introduced.

In Kherson, a search was made of the residential premises of the Skhidniy microdistrict, from which the Antoniv bridge can be seen. Local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske were warned by the Russian military to open fire on them if they approached the crossings.

At the same time, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sosnivka, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pisky, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka settlements.

The de-occupation of Ukraine continues. In general, in recent days, about two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been freed from Russian occupation. Our units entered Kupyansk, the liberation of settlements of Kupiansk and Izium districts of the Kharkiv region is ongoing.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 23 strikes, during which four anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, four strongholds, and fifteen places where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated were hit. In addition, our air defense units destroyed two aircraft (Su-25 and Su-34), one Ka-52 helicopter, two UAVs, and one guided air missile.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, disruption of the enemy's control system, and logistical support. As a result of the fire, two control points of unmanned aircraft, strongholds, accumulations of weapons, and military equipment of the enemy in the concentration areas were hit during the day. A pontoon crossing and enemy watercraft with military equipment on them also fell into the affected area.