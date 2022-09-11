Russians hit residential quarter of Dnipro with rocket, more than 35 shells from "Hrad" were fired at Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy targeted two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Dnipro and Nikopol.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night with shelling and wounded... The enemy targeted two districts - Dnipro and Nikopol.

The Russians directed a missile in the middle of the Dnipro. They hit directly the residential quarter, where the families of the Dnipro people were sleeping peacefully. A 72-year-old man was injured. He is hospitalized in serious condition. There is the destruction of administrative buildings, shops, market, warehouses, and residential buildings. Details are being clarified.

Nikopol was shelled three times during the night. More than 35 shells from the Russian "Hrad" and heavy artillery flew there. Three people were injured - two men and a woman. Men in the hospital. Their condition is of moderate severity," the report said.

It is noted that 35 high-rise and private buildings, several educational institutions, a dispensary, an object of industrial infrastructure, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were mutilated in the city.

The enemy also struck the Marhanets community. Previously, without injuries and destruction.

Read more: At night, Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial infrastructure facilities and farms were damaged





















