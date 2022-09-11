Long-range bombers of Russian Federation struck Ukraine - Air Force

At noon on September 11, the Russians launched a long-range missile attack on Ukraine, the data is being clarified.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

"The Russian aviation was working: Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers, which first struck from the north of the country, apparently with X-22 missiles, then flew to the area of ​​the occupied peninsula and from the area of ​​Cape Tarkhankut probably attacked the southern regions of our country.

There is some information that there were explosions, but it needs confirmation because it was literally minutes ago. We remind everyone once again that the threat (of rocket strikes. - Ed.) has not gone away.

The fact that our soldiers are liberating the land is good news, but it is far from victory. The enemy will constantly terrorize us with missile attacks. Unfortunately, we do not yet have the means to get those planes (long-range Russian bombers. - Ed.), but I am convinced that they will. And then we will breathe a little easier," Ihnat said.

On Sunday, September 11, around noon, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

