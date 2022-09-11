Task of US and its allies is to maximally strengthen position of Ukraine in negotiations with Russian Federation, - Nuland

The United States and its allies continue to support Ukraine in order to strengthen our country’s position at the negotiating table. This will help increase pressure on the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"War always ends with diplomacy. But when it's time to sit down and under what circumstances - it's up to Ukraine to decide. Our task is to help Ukraine, together with our allies, take the strongest possible position at these negotiations to make it clear to Putin that this adventure of his needs to be turned back", - said Nuland.

She added that the United States and other partners of Ukraine continue to negotiate to make the current counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops as successful as possible.

Nuland also noted that at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, as many world leaders as possible should pay attention to Russia's violation of international law and its obligations as a member of the UN.