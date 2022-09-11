About 40 settlements have already been liberated in Kharkiv region, - Synehubiv

The Ukrainian military has already liberated about 40 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synehubiv, Censor.NET reports, with reference to an interview with the publication "Dumka".

"We have liberated a significant part of our territories in the Chuhuiv district, Kupiansk and Balaklia districts. Our units have entered Kupyansk, the liberation of the settlements of the Izium district is underway. These settlements are already defined by dozens. Today we can talk about 40, but in fact, they are much more," he said, adding that the exact number of de-occupied villages cannot be named, given the ongoing interests of the military operation of our Armed Forces.

Sinegubov added that in general, in the north, north-eastern direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions.

"The enemy is constantly trying to attack them, trying to break through, attacking with all types of weapons. These include missile strikes, multiple rocket systems, and barrel artillery, these are airstrikes on our positions," he said.

We will remind you that earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.