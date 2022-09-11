Ukraine seeks to sit at negotiating table with Russian Federation as winner, and this is decided on battlefield, - Kuleba

It is best for Ukraine to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin after victory on the battlefield.

This is how Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba answered the questions of Le Journal du dimanche journalists about the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, who advocated continuing the dialogue with Putin, Censor.NET informs.

"President Macron has the right to decide with whom to talk. However, experience has shown us that the best place for discussions with Putin is the battlefield," Kuleba said.

He is convinced that telephone conversations with Putin are available at any time, but "it will not bring results."

"It doesn't make sense because he's a liar, and I think Emmanuel Macron knows it. I remember the extraordinary efforts he made before the war to prevent conflict. It didn't work. There's no indication that Putin has changed his mind since then or is ready for negotiations," the head of the Foreign Ministry specified.

At the same time, Kuleba did not reject Macron's idea that "at the right time" Ukraine can make peace with Russia through negotiations.

"Any war ends in diplomacy. It remains to be seen under what conditions we will approach this moment. In the person of the winner? Or the loser? That's what matters. We want to sit at the negotiating table in the position of the winner. And that is decided on the battlefield", - concluded Kuleba.

It will be recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron is in favor of continuing the dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He repeatedly held many hours of telephone conversations with Putin. The last time - August 19. The presidents discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the organization of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency.