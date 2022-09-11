Simultaneous killing by Russian army of civilian population in Ukraine and stay of its citizens in European countries cannot be justified, - President of Latvia Levits

The ban on the entry of Russian citizens to the Baltic states and Poland is not only a matter of the security of these countries, but also one of the types of anti-Russian sanctions.

This was stated by the President of Latvia Egils Levits in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

"Also, it cannot be morally justified that at the same time when the Russian army is killing the civilian population in Ukraine, Russians are in our countries," the Latvian president explained.

He reminded: Lithuania, Estonia and Poland have already joined the initiative not to allow citizens of the Russian Federation to pass through their borders, even if they have a valid Schengen visa. A corresponding decision is also expected from Finland soon.

Egils Levits does not consider such a ban to be a violation of the rights of citizens of the Russian Federation. And those who declare a fight against Putin's regime are offered refugee status instead of going to European countries as tourists.

"Russians who are really repressed by the state authorities can apply for asylum as refugees. We have laws about this, and of course, like all citizens of other countries, they can apply for asylum," Levits emphasized.

We will remind, on September 12, the cancellation of the simplified visa regime for entering the EU for citizens of Russia will come into force. Since September 19, the Baltic countries and Poland have closed entry for Russians. The ban applies to people traveling on tourist visas and does not apply to those wishing to visit the country to meet relatives and "for other humanitarian reasons".

Against the background of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the countries bordering Russia demanded from the European Commission to take measures to limit the entry of Russian tourists. However, at the meeting of EU ministers in Prague on September 1, it was not possible to reach an agreement, instead, the European Union agreed to cancel the agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia. This will make it more difficult to issue visas to Russians. Visas also double in price.

Ukraine insists on an almost complete ban on the entry of Russians into the EU. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the consistent policy of sanctions against Russia and visa restrictions for citizens of this state should make the country feel the price of war.