Russians are using all means to force residents of occupied territories of Ukraine to leave for Russian Federation, - Human Rights Watch

The invaders do not leave the residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine any other options, except to go to Russia.

Rachel Danber, deputy director of the European department of Human Rights Watch, said this on the air of the national marathon on Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

She said that the organization's employees had conversations with people who were deported first to the occupied Donetsk region, and then to Russia.

"We talked to 13 people, and all the stories were about forced resettlement. I was most surprised by the fact that the Russians use all the ways to force people to resettle. In particular, to Russia and the occupied territories. That is, it is not necessary to apply to the temple weapons. It simply means that people have no choice, they (Russians. - Ed.) have not left it," Danber says.

She adds that not all deported Ukrainians manage to leave Russia easily, due to lack of money, communication, and often documents.

"In many cases, they are sent to very remote regions of the Russian Federation, in many cases they do not have Ukrainian passports with them. People are, of course, scared, many of them are in a very vulnerable state," Denber explains.

According to her, the international community should demand access to Ukrainians living in places of temporary accommodation.

It will be recalled that the Russian occupiers took at least two million Ukrainians to the territory of the Russian Federation.