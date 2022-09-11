Backup power line was restored at ZNPP - IAEA

Specialists restored the backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which makes it possible to provide it with external electricity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the IAEA on Twitter.

"A backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine has been restored, providing the plant with external electricity necessary for reactor cooling and other safety functions," the agency said.

We will remind you that tonight the ZNPP staff turned off the only working power unit No. 6. It is transferred to a cold state.

Energoatom explained that for the past three days, the 6th power unit was operating in an island mode and provided only its own needs, as all the station's communication lines with the Ukrainian power system were damaged due to Russian shelling.

