Power and water have disappeared in several regions of Ukraine: occupiers struck critical infrastructure

Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions are partially without electricity and water. Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are also partially de-energized.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by several Telegram channels and the channels of heads of regions and communities.

Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov noted:

"A blow to a Kharkiv infrastructure facility. Because of the strike - in many areas of the city there is no light. For the same reason there is no water in the same areas - the pumps do not work.

This is a vile and cynical revenge of the Russian aggressor for the successes of our army at the front, in particular - in the Kharkiv region. I ask everyone to keep calm.

Our specialists and utility workers are already working to eliminate the damage that our enemy has inflicted on the city. The aggressor is despicable, he has been intent on destroying us as a nation from the very beginning. But we will prevail. Proven by the AFU."

According to information from the Kramatorsk City Council in Donetsk region, there is no electricity supply in the city. Energy experts are working to find out the reasons.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, said that as a result of the Russian attack on the region's energy infrastructure, some cities and communities were left without electricity.

"All services are already working. We will restore everything as quickly as possible," Reznichenko said.

