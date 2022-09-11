Consultations on creation of safety zone at Zaporizhzhia NPP have started, - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency announces the beginning of consultations on the creation of a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It is noted that on September 10 a backup power line at ZNPP was restored, thanks to which the operator shut down the plant's last operating reactor in the morning of September 11.

"Although Director General Rafael Grossi welcomes this recovery, he remains seriously concerned about the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP while shelling continues. A nuclear safety and security zone must be urgently established at the ZNPP, and consultations have begun," the statement reads.