Occupiers launched missile attack on one of Ukraine’s largest thermal power plant № 5 in Kharkiv - President’s Office

The Russian military launched a missile attack on Kharkiv’s thermal power plant No. 5 late in the evening on September 11, rendering it partially inoperable.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twіtter by adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak.

Direct deliberate strikes against critical civilian infrastructure, in particular the largest Kharkiv thermal power plant №5, are a clear manifestation of Russian terrorism and its desire to leave civilians without light and heat en masse. This is the cowardly 'answer' for the flight of one's own army from the battlefield," Podoliak stressed.

