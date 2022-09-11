At least one person died during attack on infrastructure facility in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

At least one person died as a result of the shelling of an infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, Anatolii Toryanyk, reports Suspilnе.

"According to the information of the personnel, there were two officers on duty in the room where the rocket hit. One was found dead. We are still looking for the other," he said.

A fire is currently being extinguished at a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region.