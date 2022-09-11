Russians fired 12 missiles into eastern Ukraine, nine of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defense - Air Force
On the evening of September 11, around 8:30 p.m., the occupiers launched rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Ukrainian Air Forces.
The report noted: "A total of 12 launches: six Kalibr cruise missiles from ships from the Black Sea and six X-101 cruise missiles fired from strategic aviation aircraft from the Caspian Sea area.
The anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 9 out of 12 occupant missiles".