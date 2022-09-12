Russia can still launch counteroffensive, - Reznikov
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
According to the minister, it is important for Kyiv to ensure the security of the territories after our military carried out a counteroffensive, which went "better than expected", as Moscow may try to carry out a similar offensive.
"A counteroffensive liberates territory, and after that, you must control it and be ready to defend it," Reznikov said.
According to Reznikov, the "Ukrainian blitzkrieg", like a "snowball rolling down the slope", has become the biggest failure for Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
The minister noted that our defenders were tired after the six-day attack. At the same time, the morale, on the contrary, is at a very high level. Reznikov says that "the Ukrainians wanted to launch this counteroffensive." After all, the success of recent days has shown that Russia can be defeated.