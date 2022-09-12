In Mykolaiv region, occupiers shelled residential buildings and communal buildings during day. There are wounded, among them - child

During September 11, the Russian invaders struck the settlements of the Mykolaiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Mykolayiv RMA.

"Bashtanka district:

Yesterday, September 11, at 11:55 p.m., the village of Bereznehuvate came under fire. The gas pipeline, residential buildings, administrative building, and technical facilities of the utility company, shops were damaged.

Also at 10:25 p.m. shelling of the adjacent territory of the village of Kalacheve was recorded. Detailed information is being clarified.

Around 01:00 p.m., on September 11, there was shelling in Shiroke. One house was destroyed. From 05:00 to 08:00 p.m. there was shelling outside the settlement. Today, September 12, around 01:00 a.m., shelling was also recorded in the village. The hits were on open areas and road surfaces. There are no casualties," the report said.

It is noted that today, September 12, around 01:30 a.m., there were shellings in the vicinity of Novoaleksandrivka. There were no injuries or damage.

"In the Voznesensk district in the afternoon, on September 11, at around 11:14 a.m., according to the information of OC "South", the enemy sent three X-555 cruise missiles to Voznesensk by strategic aviation, which hit an elevator with wheat stocks.

A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There are no casualties.

As reported by the Voznesensk RMA, during the inspection by the city council commission, partial destruction of 40 residential buildings was established. Five people were hospitalized with injuries, including one child.