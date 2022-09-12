Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 52,950 people, 243 planes, 213 helicopters, 2,168 tanks, 1,269 artillery systems, and 4,640 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 12, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 52,950.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 12/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 52,950 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2168 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4,640 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 1269 (+6) units,

MLRS - 311 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 162 (+0) units,

aircraft - 243 (+1) units,

helicopters - 213 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 903 (+1),

cruise missiles - 216 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3463 (+18) units,

special equipment - 117 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Donetsk directions," the General Staff said.