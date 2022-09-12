Occupiers in South are trying to negotiate surrender of weapons, - OC "South"

The Russian occupying forces find themselves in difficult conditions due to the counteroffensive of the AFU.

This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to channel 24.

According to her, individual units of the invading army are ready to negotiate with Ukrainian fighters.

"They are trying to negotiate the terms of how they (the occupiers. - Ed.) will lay down their weapons and come under the auspices of international humanitarian law," Humeniuk explained.

She added that the officers of these units were tasked with leaving the positions in any way that would be available to the occupiers at that time. Yes, the Russian military can go back to their own or lay down their arms and "exit the war game", since the occupiers still perceive it as a "special operation".

"There is already such a certain destabilization and demoralization, so deep that even the command realizes that they have nowhere to go...The occupiers are leaving equipment and weapons, and evacuating themselves and their units to the left bank," the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces emphasized.

