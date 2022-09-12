Zelensky does not want negotiations with Putin, because Russians only issue ultimatums
Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelensky, it is not in his principles to start a conversation with a person who issues ultimatums.
"Not today. I don't see any desire on their (Russia's - Ed.) side to be constructive. As for their ultimatums, I don't care who put forward these ultimatums - he (Putin. - Ed.) or someone else This is my principle - I will not talk to someone who issues ultimatums," said the President of Ukraine.
Zelensky added that any agreements that can be reached between the parties are possible only on the condition of the complete withdrawal of enemy troops from Ukraine.
"I know that some countries are pushing us in the direction of the Minsk process. I want the world to recognize that one thing is a diplomatic solution, and the other is Minsk-2, -3, -5, -10. These are two different things because Minsk is a blank piece of paper that will allow Russia to rest before the next invasion," he explained.
"All the same, Russia has a border with us, all the same, it is our neighbor with a huge population, so after the de-occupation of our country, we will have to live with them as neighbors," Zelensky added.