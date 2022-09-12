Occupiers refused to hold pseudo-referendum in occupied territories, - Fedorov

The Russian invaders refuse to hold a pseudo-referendum even for the sake of the Russian media.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, among the main reasons are the successful offensive of the Armed Forces and the de-occupation of settlements in the Kharkiv region, as well as constant attacks by the resistance forces on enemy military bases, the headquarters of the occupiers, and on the participants of the pseudo-referendum organization.

"The occupiers felt the total resistance of the population of the temporarily occupied territories. Today we clearly understand that a pseudo-referendum will never take place," Fedorov noted.

Previously, the occupiers announced that a pseudo-referendum would be held on September 11. It was on this date that collaborators were recruited and traitors were detained.

