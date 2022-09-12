Occupiers are stocking up on civilian clothes and preparing to escape in Kherson region, - Bratchuk

The Russian invaders are preparing to escape from the Kherson region, and in case of failure - surrender to the AFU.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman for the head of the Odesa RMA, said this, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson region. According to the members of the "South" resistance movement, the Russian occupiers are actively stocking up on civilian clothes in the regional center and other populated areas of the region. In this way, they want not only to prepare for escape but if this fails, to surrender to the Armed Forces during the de-occupation of the region," the message reads.

According to Bratchuk, they are hiding from the occupiers as much as possible that they have posted blocking units of Kadyrov's military behind them.

"Guerrillas call on the occupiers to save their lives and meet the AFU with raised hands and abandoned weapons," he concluded.

