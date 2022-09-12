During occupation of Izium, at least thousand residents died - Deputy Strelnyk

At least a thousand residents of Izium died as a result of Russian shelling and airstrikes, but even more - due to the lack of medical care and medicine.

This was stated by the deputy of the Izium City Council Maksym Strelnyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The information about the victims of the occupation needs to be clarified, because the invaders tried to hide their crimes. According to the information we have, at least a thousand residents of the city died as a result of military actions. But an even greater number of people, we believe, suffered because they could not provide them with the necessary medical assistance in time, since the occupiers destroyed all medical facilities back in March, they did not function," he said.

According to him, access to medicines was limited, Russian occupiers looted all pharmacies.

"The issue of medicines is the most acute right now, as well as the hospitalization of those residents who need urgent medical care. These issues are of primary importance," the deputy emphasized.

