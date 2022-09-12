Trump should look at Russia’s war against Ukraine without rose-colored glasses, - Zelensky

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, had enough time to understand who Putin really is.

As Censor.NET informs, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with CNN.

"It seems to me that he (Trump. - Ed.) should look at all this (Russia's war against Ukraine. - Ed.) from the point of view of a threat not only to Ukraine. Maybe for him we are far enough away, but there are no distances in war. I think he needs to look at this situation, let's say, without rose-colored glasses," Zelensky said.

According to the president, Trump had enough time to understand who Putin really is.

"He held such a high position, where one cannot help but understand who is a valuable opponent of your people. It seems to me that when you have all the forces and intelligence data, you should understand who the president of Russia is, what he wants, what he wants and how he goes there. And I don't know, maybe he (Trump. - Ed.) needed it for his domestic policy, to show that he is ready to find an understanding with the Russian president," the head of state said.

At the same time, Zelensky expressed hope that bipartisan support for Ukraine will continue.