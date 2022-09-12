End of war depends only on Putin, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that ending the war depends only on Putin.

The head of state said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET informs.

The journalist asked Zelensky whether Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine could end as long as Putin remains in power.

"It's up to him. It could be that he leads and the war ends. Basically, I think this is his only chance to get out of this situation, otherwise he won't get out of it. Or it will happen after him. And the question will be for the whole world when "after him" comes, the president said.

