AFU repelled attempts to storm Russians near 6 populated areas. Cleaning continues in liberated territories, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 12.

The message states: "The two hundred and first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured territories and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain directions.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues fire damage to the positions of our units, tries to take measures to restore the lost position by moving his troops. The threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers continue their tactics of terror and intimidation of the civilian population of Ukraine. Unable to respond on the battlefield, Russian troops once again hit the critical infrastructure of peaceful Ukrainian cities with missiles. Energy, water supply, factories, and residential buildings in the cities of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk were hit by rockets and volleys from multiple rocket systems. The infrastructure in the areas of Pervomaiske, Bilohorivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Sukhy Stavok, Shyroke, Partizanske and Liubomirivka settlements was damaged.

In general, during the current day, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, more than 10 air strikes and conducted more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Kharkiv direction - in the districts of Kostiantynivka and Udy;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Stary Karavan, Sloviansk, Tetianivka, Piskunivka, Raihorodok and Kryva Luka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Vesele, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Rozdolivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - near Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - in the districts of Mykilske, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vuhledar;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the areas of Novoandriivka, Novopil, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Vremivka, Malynivka, Zeleny Hai, Mali Shcherbaky and Vilne Pole.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In addition, the enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs - they made 56 sorties.

The military command of the Russian Federation suspends the sending of new, already formed units to the territory of Ukraine. The current situation in the theater of operations and distrust of the higher command forced a large number of volunteers to categorically refuse the prospect of service in combat conditions. The situation is affected by information about the actual number of dead, while losses from private military companies and those mobilized from temporarily occupied territories are not taken into account. The situation worsens due to the general attitude towards their own wounded. In particular, in Russian hospitals, diagnoses and the nature of combat injuries are deliberately simplified, no time is given for rehabilitation in order to quickly return servicemen to the combat zone.

Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out seven strikes - five strongholds and places of concentration of manpower and equipment were hit, and two positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense were destroyed.

During the current day, as a result of the impact of fire, units of missile troops and artillery were affected by control points of various levels and areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated. Enemy anti-aircraft defense, electronic warfare, artillery units, ammunition and fuel and lubricants warehouses fell into the affected area.

Clearing is ongoing in the liberated territories, and there is still a high risk of mine danger. Mass crimes committed by the enemy on Ukrainian soil, facts of violations of international humanitarian law and the rules of warfare are recorded. Representatives of the military administrations, together with the Defense Forces, are doing everything possible to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, which is the result of constant shelling, missile and air strikes of the enemy, lack of electricity, food and medicine during the previous activities in the previously captured territories of the Russian invaders. The work on the evacuation of the civilian population from the war zone does not stop."