Kyiv’s key message at UN General Assembly - Russia’s war against Ukraine concerns everyone in world - Kuleba

The key message of Ukraine at the UN General Assembly will be that the war that the Russian Federation has unleashed against Ukraine concerns everyone in the world, and it is futile to try to sit through it behind the screen of neutrality, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The whole world must unite around one goal - to prevent a large state, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, from violating another state's border with impunity and imposing its will on it," Kuleba said on Monday's telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

He noted that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, other players in the world will follow its example.

"That is why the world must unite to help Ukraine win," the Minister stressed.

Kuleba pointed out that legally it is impossible to restrain Russia in the use of the veto in the UN Security Council.

"But on the sidelines and at different meetings they will talk, in particular, about the future veto right in the UN - what it should be in order to be fair, so that no one could manipulate it," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

