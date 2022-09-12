AFU destroyed Russian equipment worth $700 million in week of fighting in September - Forbes

During September 6-11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 670 million dollars worth of enemy equipment, much of which was destroyed during the counterattack in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, a corresponding assessment is given by Ukrainian Forbes in view of the data provided by the General Staff.

Thus, according to the General Staff, 2,850 occupiers and 590 pieces of equipment were destroyed during this period. A significant part of the equipment was destroyed during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, but it is difficult to establish exactly which.

Enemy losses were 86 tanks and 158 armored fighting vehicles, 106 artillery systems, 159 vehicles and 46 units of other equipment.

The most expensive enemy loss was the Moskva-1 electronic warfare system (57 million dollars), which was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region. In Kharkiv region, the occupants lost a Su-34 fighter-bomber (36 million dollars) and a Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar system (25 million dollars).