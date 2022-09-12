Kuleba and Borrel discussed Ukraine’s counterattack, weapons, sanctions and financial aid

European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed in a telephone conversation Ukraine’s counteroffensive to restore its territorial integrity and EU support.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Kuleba in Twіtter.

He noted, "Josep Borrell called me to express his admiration and respect for the Ukrainian defense forces that are liberating new territories from the Russian occupation. He explored how the EU can help Ukraine and bring peace closer. I invited weapons, sanctions and financial assistance," he wrote.

For his part, Borrell assured that the EU support would continue.

"We discussed with Minister Dmytro Kuleba Ukraine's inspiring counteroffensive to restore its territorial integrity. EU support will continue, our strategy is working: help Ukraine fight back, put pressure on Russia with sanctions, and support partners around the worl,"- he stressed in Twitter.

