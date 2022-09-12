Since beginning of September, more than 6,000 square kilometers have been liberated, movement of our troops continues, - Zelensky

After the release of more than 6 thousand sq. km since the beginning of September, the movement of Ukrainian troops continues.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"From early September to today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory - in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues," the President said.

Zelensky thanked separate units of the AFU, which continue the offensive: "The 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, which resumed after heavy fighting in the east and is very bravely, confidently moving forward in the south.

Thanks to the 59th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade for steadily moving forward despite all the peculiarities of the open terrain and despite the artillery of the occupying forces. I thank the men of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade for liberating several settlements and being very effective in neutralizing enemy activity.

"Yesterday we all saw the consequences of the Russian strikes. But most of the terrorist missiles were shot down. Nine of the 12 missiles were shot down. Seven missiles were shot down by soldiers of the 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade of the East air command and two missiles were shot down by defenders of the skies of the 96th Kyiv anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Center air command." Thank you, our defenders!", said the President.