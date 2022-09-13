Second reserve power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - IAEA

Ukraine restored the second backup power transmission line to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"A second backup power line at ZNPP has been restored. This allows one line to supply the power plant with external electricity needed for reactor cooling and other important safety functions, while keeping the other line in reserve," the report said.

The IAEA noted that the last operating reactor No. 6 at ZNPP, which had been operating for several days at the capacity required to meet the plant's own needs, was stopped after the 330kV power line was restored and put into cold shutdown mode, as were five other reactors earlier.

"The 750/330 kV line has now been restored and is being used to provide the power plant with the resource it needs for its safety functions, while the previously restored 330 kV line remains in reserve," the agency explained, adding that both lines can receive power from the grid through the distribution point of the neighboring TPP

It is also noted that the four main external power lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are out of service.

Read more: Consultations on creation of safety zone at Zaporizhzhia NPP have started, - IAEA

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that despite the presence of two power lines that provide ZNPP with access to an external power source, the situation with nuclear safety and security at the plant located in the war zone remains unstable. The IAEA once again emphasized the need to establish a nuclear safety and security zone at ZNPP and that Grossi has started preliminary consultations with the relevant parties.