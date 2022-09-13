During September 12, 59 occupiers, 1 tank, 5 howitzers were destroyed in southern direction - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" released information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on September 12.

The message states: "The situation in our operational area is steadily tense but under control.

The defense forces continue to conduct active actions and push back the enemy along the entire front line. The enemy continues efforts to raise ammunition and manpower reserves and is looking for alternative ways to deliver weapons and equipment.

During the day of the battle, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position of forces from two platoons to a company with the support of tanks by conducting assault operations in the directions from Ternovi Pody to Liubomyrivka and from Chkalove to Bezimenne. In both cases, he was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated.

During the day of the battle, the enemy continued shelling our positions with rocket artillery and mortar attacks, enemy aircraft made 15 strikes.

Despite this, our units hold the occupied lines, respond to fire damage and repulse the enemy's attempts to improve the tactical position.

Our aircraft struck 2 enemy forces in the Novopetrivka area of the Kherson region. Rocket and artillery units performed about 300 fire missions.

The damage was directed at 3 areas of concentration of weapons and equipment, 2 control points, a radio-electronic warfare station.

In order to dispel occupation myths about the restoration of bridges, the fire control applied to the Antoniv bridge once again confirmed its unusability.

The enemy lost 59 rocket launchers, a tank, 5 howitzers of 152 calibers, including self-propelled "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", a command and control car and a control car, 12 units of other armored vehicles.

12 warships are maneuvering in the Black Sea, near the coast of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, including 4 carriers of more than 30 Kalibr warships.

Given the likely intensification of enemy aggression against civilian objects and infrastructure, be alert and wise, do not expose yourself to danger, follow the algorithm of actions in the event of an air alert, do not approach suspicious objects and restricted access zones on the coast and in the border areas, trust only official reliable sources of information, believe in the defense forces and our common Victory"

