5 civilians died in Donetsk region during day, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 12, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 12, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region: 3 in Vuhledar, 1 in Heorhiivka, and 1 in Sloviansk. Another 10 people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

