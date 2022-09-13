Russia wants complete defeat of Ukraine, - Kuleba

Russia’s goals regarding Ukraine remain unchanged for now. It wants the complete defeat of our country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

"It depends on what territories they will be able to hold. So far, they have not managed to stabilize the front line, but no one should have any doubts about the ultimate goals of Russia. This is not some territory of Ukraine, this is a reset of the whole of Ukraine," the minister said.

At the same time, any concessions, in particular granting status to the Russian language or making amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, will not affect the current situation and will not stop Russia.

"And, by the way, this is a situation that we also explain to our partners: if you think that you will come to Russia, bow down and say that "we are ready there once, twice or three times, just pump to us gas at a cheap price", then you are wrong, because this will not stop Russia either," he said.

Russia has demonstrated more than once that it cannot be trusted.

"But I will emphasize once again that Russia's goal - when I talk about a reset - I mean that Ukraine as a successful European democratic state is incompatible with the concept of Russia," Kuleba added.

