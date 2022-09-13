Kharkiv and region are out of power again

Kharkiv and the region are out of power again. This is connected with a series of strikes by the Russian military on the energy infrastructure.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"It was just reported that Kharkiv and the region are without electricity. The backup line that supplied the populated areas failed. Now all forces are directed to eliminate the problem. I will inform you about the results later. These are the consequences of the insidious shelling by the Russians the day before," Tymoshenko said.

