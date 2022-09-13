Why counteroffensive of AFU in Kherson region is slower than in Kharkiv region, -Defense Minister Reznikov’s explanation

The Kherson region is an agricultural region with irrigation canals that the Russians can use as defensive trenches.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian military command sent 1,200 Chechen soldiers to the Kherson region. They are used to prevent the military from leaving their positions.

According to Reznikov, the Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the Kremlin's army in the southern direction.

Read more: Russia can still launch counteroffensive, - Reznikov