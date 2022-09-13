Offensive of AFU is just beginning, - Blinken

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian army is just beginning, but Ukrainian forces have made "significant progress."

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference in Mexico City, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"What they did was very methodically planned," he said, noting that the offensive was provided with significant support from the United States with the necessary means, but "first of all, this is the result of extraordinary courage and resilience of Ukrainians."

According to him, the offensive "has one clear goal: to return the lands that were seized as a result of Russian aggression."

At the same time, he noted "significant progress of Ukrainians, especially in the northeast," adding that "these are still early days."

The US Secretary of State also said that the war is likely to continue for some time because Russia still has very significant forces and weapons in Ukraine, which it is still using "indiscriminately" against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"Russia committed this aggression. I think, given the price it pays, it can and should stop it," he said.