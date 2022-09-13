New $600 million US military aid package is expected this week, - Politico

This week, the United States of America may announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

Another $600 million military aid package for Ukraine will be announced this week, according to a congressional aide familiar with the matter. It will be similar to the previous one.

It is also noted that the Pentagon recently informed Congress that in September it will use the authority to dispose of funds in the amount of 1.3 billion dollars.

